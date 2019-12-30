Every new business dreams of growing from a startup to a global market leader in a few years, like Amazon.com, but that goal is elusive. As a mentor to entrepreneurs, I often get asked for the magic that has made Amazon the world's most valuable brand, from a total unknown only twenty years ago. My simple answer is that they keep their focus on customers, rather than technology.
Startup Professionals Musings: 6 Building Blocks Make Amazon A Global Market LeaderPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: thelastword on December 30, 2019 9:21 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
3 hours ago