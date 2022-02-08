I know entrepreneurs who have suffered from premature execution often associated with the ready-fire-aim quick-to-market approach. Yet I believe that many more have benefited from this approach, especially in early startup stages. If your product is highly innovative, and speed to market is critical, you won’t get it right the first time anyway, no matter how cautiously you plan.
Startup Professionals Musings: 6 Cases When Quick-To-Market Should Be Your PriorityPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 10 days ago
Made Hot by: fusionswim on February 8, 2022 1:15 pm
Who Voted for this Story
-
martinzwilling
-
lyceum
-
FutureVision
-
sophia2
-
thecorneroffice
-
ObjectOriented
-
thelastword
-
LimeWood
-
leonesimmy
-
businessgross
-
AmyJordan
-
mikehartman1
-
Digitaladvert
-
centrifugePR
-
kingofcontent92
-
fusionswim
-
2013Taxes
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2011tax
-
eScoutRoom
-
ISMagazine
-
FastSwings
-
2010Taxes
-
2012Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
-
benniehudsonv36
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments