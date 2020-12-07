With the availability of high-speed Internet and social media access around the world, it’s easy for entrepreneurs to assume that the world is just one big homogeneous market, and project their business will scale accordingly. Nothing could be further from the truth. Large businesses, as well as small, still fail often by not addressing the very real cultural, economic and political differences.
Startup Professionals Musings: 6 Expansion Realities To Penetrate Worldwide MarketsPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: maestro68 on December 7, 2020 8:32 am
