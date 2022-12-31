As an entrepreneur, you should treat gossip among the members of your team as a reduction in productivity at best, and at worst, an indication of unhappy, un-empowered, or non-collaborative employees. As a leader, you should be asking yourself if you are the problem, and working hard to improve the situation before it gets out of hand, causing lost clients as well as lost productivity.
Startup Professionals Musings: 6 Key Motivators Lead To Negative Energy On The Team
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
December 31, 2022
