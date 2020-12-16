Having the best solution is a good start these days, but a solution alone is no longer enough to keep customer attention and loyalty. They expect to be surprised and delighted as well by their pre-purchase experience and post-purchase interactions. The most memorable businesses, like Starbucks and Apple, no longer sell products, they sell ‘experiences’ with a product at the center.
Startup Professionals Musings: 6 Keys To Enchanting Your Customers With Your ServicePosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 2 days ago
