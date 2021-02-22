In their passion and excitement about a new product or service, entrepreneurs tend to continually narrow the scope of potential competitors, and often claim to have no direct competitors. This raises a big red flag with potential investors, who conclude that no competitors means no market, or you haven’t looked, and the new startup is likely not investable.
Startup Professionals Musings: 6 Keys To Funding Based On Your Marketplace Advantage
