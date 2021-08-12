Every startup fears that one angry and unfair customer who can jeopardize the business by a negative post on Ripoff Report, Yelp, or one of the hundreds of other consumer complaint and review sites on the Internet. Most entrepreneurs don’t even know how to keep track of what people are saying about them on the web, much less how to respond or remove it.
Startup Professionals Musings: 6 Keys To Preserving A Positive Business Image OnlinePosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: blogexpert on August 12, 2021 12:42 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments