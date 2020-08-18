Many entrepreneurs are so enamored with their product vision that they believe their own hype, and are convinced that the market for their solution is so huge that no one will ask them for independent market research data. They don’t realize that business projections with no third-party validation have no credibility with investors, and smart potential investors will walk away.
Startup Professionals Musings: 6 Keys To Sizing Your Market For A New Business Plan
August 18, 2020
Made Hot by: steefen on August 18, 2020 1:25 pm
