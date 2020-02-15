Too many people, young and older, let their career and their lifestyle happen to them, rather than proactively making things happen based on their personal passions, skills, and interests. Others make decisions based on someone else’s interests, such as the father who wants his son to take over the family business, or dreams openly of having a doctor in the family. Neither of these approaches is likely to lead to a satisfying career or personal happiness for you.
Startup Professionals Musings: 6 Personal Assessment Tools To Optimize Career GrowthPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: OpenSourceMedia on February 15, 2020 3:36 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments