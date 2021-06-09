Online dating sites usually fail because online dating usually fails. The simple reason is that everyone expects quick results, no one can make that happen, and users get very unhappy very quickly. Even the main industry rag, Online Dating Magazine, admits that the success rate is a mere one percent, compared to an estimated fifty percent for startups in general.
Startup Professionals Musings: 6 Reasons Starting Another Dating Site May Be ToughPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: Digitaladvert on June 9, 2021 8:42 am
