Intuitively, many entrepreneurs and businesses believe that the key to faster growth and success is more products, features, and markets. Since we all have limited resources, and can’t add more hours to the day, the result is usually more things done poorly, rather than a few key things done better than anyone else. Every advisor and investor will tell you to keep your focus or spotlight.
Startup Professionals Musings: 6 Strategies To Maintain A Spotlight In Your BusinessPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: bloggerpalooza on July 30, 2021 11:47 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments