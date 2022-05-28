As you know, growing a business is hard, especially the first time. Unfortunately, every new initiative is different, so don’t get too smug if you have had some success, and can’t wait to repeat it again. In my years as a business advisor, I have seen many of you crash and burn the second time around, despite the confidence. I advise working the next one as thoroughly as the first one.
Startup Professionals Musings: 6 Success Mistakes Often Made By Serial EntrepreneursPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 10 days ago
Made Hot by: kingofcontent92 on May 28, 2022 11:46 am
