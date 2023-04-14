Entrepreneurs looking for investor funding often fail to realize that all money comes with strings. For example, if you have watched the Shark Tank TV series, you probably noticed that the Sharks always ask the entrepreneurs for their intended “use of funds.” Those who respond with one of the wrong answers, such as “I want to pay myself a salary,” usually go home empty-handed.
6 Tips On Positioning Your Needs For Investor Funding
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 7 days ago
April 14, 2023
