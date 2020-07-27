Brand loyalty is still critical for your business growth, but is becoming tougher and tougher to achieve and hold. According to studies, the alternative of acquiring new customers still costs you five to seven times more than retaining existing ones. But customers today are fickle, instantly aware of every new alternative, due to the Internet and social media, and not afraid to change.
Startup Professionals Musings: 6 Today Strategies For Creating The Next Killer BrandPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: thelastword on July 27, 2020 8:10 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments