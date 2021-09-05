Every entrepreneur and every business I meet in my consulting and mentoring role has great intentions of bringing real innovation to the market, yet I find that most ideas are merely small extensions to existing solutions. I believe we need more non-linear “out of the box” thinking, to come up with the next step beyond the iPhone, or the next big step in transportation technology.
Startup Professionals Musings: 6 Ways To Get From Linear Thinking To Real InnovationPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: sophia2 on September 5, 2021 9:52 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments