Despite the rush in every academic institution to offer more courses on entrepreneurship, I still haven’t found it to be something you can learn in school. Of course, you can pick up the basic principles this way, but the problem is that the practical rules for success are changing so fast that no academic can keep up. The best thing you can learn in school is how to learn.
Startup Professionals Musings: 6 Ways To Learn The Realities For Starting A BusinessPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 7 days ago
Made Hot by: MasterMinuteman on October 3, 2022 10:18 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments