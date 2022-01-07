I’m often surprised when you as an aspiring entrepreneur, looking for investors, tell me your solution is so innovative that you don’t have to worry about differentiating it from competitors, and customers will flock to it without a real marketing campaign. Unfortunately, what I see in this Internet age is information overload, and new product differentiation is harder than ever before.
Startup Professionals Musings: 6 Ways To Make Your Solution Stand Out Above The RestPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 9 days ago
Made Hot by: advertglobal on January 7, 2022 2:06 pm
Who Voted for this Story
-
martinzwilling
-
lyceum
-
bloggerpalooza
-
marketingvalue
-
robinandy58
-
sophia2
-
NolanGreen
-
LimeWood
-
MarketWiz
-
BizWise
-
problogger78
-
maestro68
-
OpenSourceMedia
-
mikehartman1
-
profmarketing
-
advertglobal
-
2013Taxes
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
eScoutRoom
-
ISMagazine
-
FastSwings
-
2010Taxes
-
2012Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
-
2012tax
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments