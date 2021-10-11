Most of you business leaders focus first on providing guidance to your team, but neglect self-leadership as an equally important dimension. In my experience, many entrepreneurs rely too much on the perspective of a trusted advisor, or try to emulate a competitor who is getting attention. Personal leadership is setting your own direction and making real decisions first.
Startup Professionals Musings: 6 Ways To Strengthen Your Base As A Business LeaderPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: Webdev1 on October 11, 2021 12:25 pm
