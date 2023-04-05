Most of the young entrepreneurs I know are classic proof of the old adage that people tend to overestimate what they can do in a short period, and underestimate what they can do over a long period. They become frustrated when they are unable to build their startup over a weekend, and give up way too soon when the path to real success seems to be interminable.
Startup Professionals Musings: 7 Benefits Of Working Consistently On Business ValuesPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 6 days ago
Made Hot by: logistico on April 5, 2023 4:58 am
