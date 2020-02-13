One of the realities of being an entrepreneur is that you have to keep learning and changing to survive. Everyone on the startup team knows there is no buffer, and no personal isolation from impact based on your job description that can save you. Thus everyone has to make sure they are focusing on what is important, and making leadership decisions to save the business.
Startup Professionals Musings: 7 Business Leadership Keys To A Thriving New VenturePosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: maestro68 on February 13, 2020 5:49 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments