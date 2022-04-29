Every startup lucky enough to get some traction gets to the point where they decide to hire some “regular employees” for sales, marketing, and administrative tasks. Then they are surprised to see productivity and creativity take a big dip. What they should be doing is hiring only “entrepreneurs,” meaning people who think and act as if this is their own business.
Startup Professionals Musings: 7 Challenges To Overcome When Building A Startup TeamPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 6 days ago
Made Hot by: NolanGreen on April 29, 2022 4:54 pm
