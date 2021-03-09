Startups are the corporations of the future, so I have long believed that entrepreneurs who study existing corporate models, rather than ignoring them with disdain, will likely profit from the exercise. In today’s fast-paced world, that means recognizing early and capitalizing on the changes that are bringing many big companies to their knees, before that company is yours.
Startup Professionals Musings: 7 Current Market Forces Bring Startup OpportunitiesPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: thecorneroffice on March 9, 2021 1:20 pm
Who Voted for this Story
-
martinzwilling
-
lyceum
-
bloggerpalooza
-
SimplySmallBiz
-
LoopLooper
-
kingofcontent92
-
sundaydriver
-
fundpr
-
problogger78
-
Webdev1
-
DigiTechBlog
-
businessgross
-
JoshRed
-
robinandy58
-
justretweet
-
thecorneroffice
-
2013Taxes
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2011tax
-
eScoutRoom
-
ISMagazine
-
FastSwings
-
2010Taxes
-
2012Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
-
2012tax
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments