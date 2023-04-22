When I heard a friend and business mentor say, “Your startup won’t fail if you don’t quit,” I realized that every entrepreneur should adopt “never give up” as their mantra. Rather than quitting, there are always alternatives, like pivoting the business model or merging with new partners for support. Either could improve the statistic that half of startups fail within the first five years.
Startup Professionals Musings: 7 Excuses I Don't Want To Hear For New Owner Failure
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 8 days ago
Made Hot by: PMVirtual on April 22, 2023 3:55 pm
Comments