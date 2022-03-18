29
When it’s time to sell your company, or get new investors, valuation is the key parameter to success or disappointment. The first step is to quantify the value of assets and current financial performance, but every one of you wants to go further by adding additional value for “intangibles,” commonly called goodwill. The challenge is what and how to highlight these to your advantage.


