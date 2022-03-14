When you have been on the startup firing line, you quickly learn that any insight from experts and entrepreneurs who have been there before you can make the difference between failure and success. Yet, many new entrepreneurs brazenly assume they are bulletproof, and march blindly into the fray. The result is that half or more of startups fail in the first two years.
Startup Professionals Musings: 7 Insights From Founders Who Have Been There BeforePosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 7 days ago
Made Hot by: thecorneroffice on March 14, 2022 12:47 pm
Who Voted for this Story
-
martinzwilling
-
harleenas
-
Mossmedia
-
ManojOne
-
lyceum
-
Digitaladvert
-
leonesimmy
-
steefen
-
Webdev1
-
fusionswim
-
thelastword
-
logistico
-
profmarketing
-
advertglobal
-
Copysugar
-
thecorneroffice
-
2013Taxes
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2011tax
-
eScoutRoom
-
ISMagazine
-
FastSwings
-
2010Taxes
-
2012Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments