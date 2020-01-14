In my experience working with entrepreneurs, once they feel they have a winning formula for their business, they are often hesitant to change or update it. They forget that adapting their company and themselves as their customers evolve is the key to long-term survival. Think of Blockbuster and Toys ‘R’ Us, both of whom missed customer changes and the move to online.
Startup Professionals Musings: 7 Key Strategies To Ensure Long-Term Customer GrowthPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: LoopLooper on January 14, 2020 11:59 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments