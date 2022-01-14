Most startups, and many big businesses, still don’t have a clue on how to use social media productively for marketing their business. They randomly churn for hours a day on a couple of their favorite social media platforms, with little thought given to goals, objectives, or metrics; and ultimately give up and fall back to traditional marketing approaches.
Startup Professionals Musings: 7 Keys To An Engaging Framework For Social Media MktgPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: leonesimmy on January 14, 2022 3:44 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments