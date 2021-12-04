Within the startup realm, there is a big difference between having an innovative product versus an innovative business. Some startups have a new technology, but stick to a tried-and-true business model. Others take an existing product, and give it new life with a creative business model. The most competitive startups do both, all the time and every time.
Startup Professionals Musings: 7 Keys To Building And Keeping A Business InnovativePosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: maestro68 on December 4, 2021 1:20 pm
Comments