As an angel investor in startups, I’m a believer that smart investors invest more in you as the entrepreneur than the next billion dollar solution you are pitching. Yet I find that most of you find it hard to make the case that you can be the next Elon Musk or Bill Gates. I’m not looking for words, but examples of how your habits and attributes have produced results, even before your startup.
Startup Professionals Musings: 7 Personal Strategies That Define Great EntrepreneursPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: centrifugePR on August 4, 2020 11:57 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments