As a mentor to aspiring business owners. smart people stand out to me with intellectual power and depth of knowledge on many subjects. The tougher question is whether you are also wise, in the sense of cultivating the right relationships, understanding team dynamics, and keeping to the correct side of the ethical line to maintain the trust of team members and customers alike.
Startup Professionals Musings: 7 Principles For Being A Wise Business Decision MakerPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: sundaydriver on May 10, 2021 7:22 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments