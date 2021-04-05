In my experience, one of the biggest mistakes I see you make as a startup or new business owner is to create a business that is totally dependent on you. That means you are the only one who knows how the business works, you make all decisions, and progress grinds to a halt when you are away. That may make sense on day one, but it will kill you and the business over time.
Startup Professionals Musings: 7 Reasons Many Owners Fail To Focus On SystemizationPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: centrifugePR on April 5, 2021 8:20 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
5 hours ago