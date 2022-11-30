One of the myths I often hear as an advisor to many entrepreneurs is that their lifestyle would somehow be better if they could more easily find other people’s money to build their startup. They don’t realize that according to many experts, more than 90 percent of satisfied entrepreneurs use bootstrapping, since other people’s money always comes with strings, most of them negative.
Startup Professionals Musings: 7 Startup Costs That You Assume With Outside FundingPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 4 days ago
