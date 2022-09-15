16
Providing business leadership is a challenge under the best of circumstances, but it is especially difficult in times of market and customer crises. That’s when you most need your team to be engaged and supportive, at a time when they may not fully understand the issues, and fear for their own future and well-being. Every case is a new one where prior experience won’t help you.


