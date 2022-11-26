Most startup ideas begin in the mind of an individual, but an idea is not a business. It takes a team, with effective leadership, to build a business. Many aspiring entrepreneurs default to team leadership by domination and control. Yet in my experience, the best entrepreneurs quickly learn the art of people connection. They connect and inspire the right people to achieve more with less.
Startup Professionals Musings: 7 Team Building Principles For Connected LeadershipPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: ObjectOriented on November 26, 2022 7:17 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments