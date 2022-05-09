In my experience as a business advisor and angel investor these days, I seem to more frequently hear from entrepreneurs and business owners with “can’t-fail” or “get-rich-quick” ideas. In my view, these are the least likely to succeed, partially because the people behind them have the wrong expectations and traits. The instant gratification approach just doesn’t work in business.
Startup Professionals Musings: 7 Traits Advised For Adoption By Every Business OwnerPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 9 days ago
Made Hot by: fundpr on May 9, 2022 8:52 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments