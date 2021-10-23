In the last few years, I’ve heard more and more about a new type of small business, called a “micro-business” (or micro-enterprise). These are usually characterized as owner-operated, with five employees or less, and less than $250,000 in sales. With the low cost of e-commence entry, and powerful Internet technologies, they require minimal capital to start, perhaps as little as $500.
Startup Professionals Musings: 7 Ways For Do-It-Yourself Entrepreneurs To Get AheadPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 7 days ago
Made Hot by: thelastword on October 23, 2021 7:39 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments