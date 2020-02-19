Every new venture that survives the first five years starts to drift away from their entrepreneurial thinking, and assumes they have achieved the path to longevity. In fact, even within Fortune 100 companies, almost 90 percent have encountered growth stalls or flirted with failure, or worse, in the last 50 years. No company can afford to lose the agility, flexibility, and innovation of a startup.
Startup Professionals Musings: 7 Ways Growing Companies Drift From Startup ThinkingPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: NolanGreen on February 19, 2020 3:07 pm
