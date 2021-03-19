28
As a member of an angel investment group for years, I’m sometimes surprised to see founders with a good technical business case get rejected for funding, while others seem to have a hidden quality that gives them credibility to be fundable despite some missing elements. Investors often chalk this up to inbred charisma or charm, but I’ve often wondered if could be a learned skill.


Written by lyceum
13 hours ago

I will check out the book ("Backable") mentioned in the post.
SEO Company