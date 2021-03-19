As a member of an angel investment group for years, I’m sometimes surprised to see founders with a good technical business case get rejected for funding, while others seem to have a hidden quality that gives them credibility to be fundable despite some missing elements. Investors often chalk this up to inbred charisma or charm, but I’ve often wondered if could be a learned skill.
Startup Professionals Musings: 7 Ways to Convince Other People To Take A Risk On YouPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: blogexpert on March 19, 2021 10:05 am
Who Voted for this Story
-
martinzwilling
-
fusionswim
-
steefen
-
problogger78
-
profmarketing
-
Webdev1
-
BizWise
-
centrifugePR
-
maestro68
-
mikehartman1
-
businessluv
-
advertglobal
-
marketingvalue
-
businessgross
-
Copysugar
-
blogexpert
-
2013Taxes
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2011tax
-
eScoutRoom
-
ISMagazine
-
FastSwings
-
2010Taxes
-
2012Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
-
2012tax
-
franpro
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
13 hours ago