Based on my own long experience in business, team satisfaction, engagement, and productivity continues to be a challenge. According to consistent feedback over the past several years, even in the best companies, employees seem stuck at less than 40 percent happy and "fully engaged.” That’s a huge opportunity for productivity in your business, as well as your team well-being.
Startup Professionals Musings: 7 Ways To Elevate Your Team Engagement and HappinessPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: MasterMinuteman on May 3, 2021 8:00 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
3 hours ago