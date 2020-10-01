Investors invest in people, not ideas. Customers buy from people, not companies. Employees rally for a great leader, not a brand. As an entrepreneur, you need relationships to succeed. That means relationships with team members, investors, customers, and vendors. One of the best ways to build a good relationship with anyone is to make them feel important.
Startup Professionals Musings: 7 Ways To Get Key People Committed To Supporting YouPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: JoshRed on October 1, 2020 6:12 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments