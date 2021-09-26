Unfortunately, most of us don’t have enough resources to bootstrap our own startups, so we are completely dependent on investors to help turn great ideas into great businesses. Yet in my experience on both sides of this equation, I find that many aspiring entrepreneurs focus only on the best idea, assuming that it will attract the right investors. In reality, that’s only half the story.
Startup Professionals Musings: 7 Ways To Highlight Your Personal Value To InvestorsPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: Webdev1 on September 26, 2021 8:40 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments