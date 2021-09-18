Almost every early-stage startup who has approached investors for funding has heard the innocuous sounding rejection “I love your idea, but come back when you have more traction.” What does traction really mean to investors, and how much is enough? Let me try to clarify the rules, and what it takes to win at this game.
Startup Professionals Musings: 7 Ways To Preclude The Most Common Investor RejectionPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 7 days ago
Made Hot by: SimplySmallBiz on September 18, 2021 2:22 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments