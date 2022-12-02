In my role as an angel investor to startups, I’m struck by the broad variety of advisor strategies I see in investor presentations and business plans that cross my desk. Some entrepreneurs are “lone rangers,” never mentioning any outside guidance, while others tout dozens of advisors. In my experience, both of these approaches will likely have minimal value for your venture.
Startup Professionals Musings: 7 Winning Strategies For Utilizing Startup AdvisorsPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: sophia2 on December 2, 2022 12:30 pm
Who Voted for this Story
-
martinzwilling
-
amabaie
-
BizWise
-
DigiTechBlog
-
JoshRed
-
justretweet
-
kingofcontent92
-
bloggerpalooza
-
MarketWiz
-
mikehartman1
-
centrifugePR
-
Webdev1
-
thelastword
-
sundaydriver
-
deanuk
-
sophia2
-
2013Taxes
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2011tax
-
eScoutRoom
-
FastSwings
-
2010Taxes
-
2012Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
-
2012tax
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments