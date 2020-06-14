As a business investor, I look for investments where I see founders really holding their people accountable for their actions. More importantly, I look for entrepreneurs and owners like you who are not afraid to hold themselves accountable for the success of the business. If I see or hear evidence of a victim mentality, or someone playing the blame game, it may be time to walk away.
Startup Professionals Musings: 8 Business Accountability Lapses And How To RecoverPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: DigiTechBlog on June 14, 2020 9:27 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments