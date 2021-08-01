As an angel investor in early-stage startups, I’ve long noticed my peers apparent bias toward the strength and character of the founding entrepreneurs, often overriding a strong solution to a painful problem with a big opportunity. In other words, the entrepreneur quality is more important than the idea -- in investor jargon, people invest in the jockey, and not the horse.
Startup Professionals Musings: 8 Entrepreneur Attributes Proven To Attract InvestorsPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: fundpr on August 1, 2021 11:31 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments