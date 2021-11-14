Until the recession a decade ago, market research indicated that as many as 90 percent of the roughly 20 million American small business owners were motivated more by lifestyle than growth and money. More recently, the desire for extra income has become the key driver in new startups, according to the popular press. It seems that more people are focused on money today.
Startup Professionals Musings: 8 Expectations To Check Your Entrepreneur Motivation
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 5 days ago
November 14, 2021
