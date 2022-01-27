Many new business owners I know have learned the hard way that you can never be everything for everyone. As a startup, you need to use your limited resources to excel at a few core things for your best customers, in order to stand out and get the momentum going. Focus on a few key principles is the key to success, and it takes discipline and determination to make this happen.
Startup Professionals Musings: 8 Growth Practices That Every Startup Needs To Follow
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com
January 27, 2022
