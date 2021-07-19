Confidence and self-esteem are critical to your success as an entrepreneur, or any business role. As a mentor, I’m regularly frustrated by people who try to cover their lack of confidence with ego and arrogance, rather than working on the base issue. Every business leader and investor I know quickly sees through the façade, and tags you as a high risk and difficult person to work with.
Startup Professionals Musings: 8 Keys To Maximizing Your Confidence and Self-EsteemPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: Digitaladvert on July 19, 2021 11:00 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments