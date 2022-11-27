One of the complaints I often hear from engaged business professionals is that their new ideas, innovations, and change recommendations are unfairly criticized or dismissed without analysis. The result is fewer and fewer new ideas are volunteered by prospective leaders and key team members, and the business suffers from poor customer satisfaction or loss of market share.
Startup Professionals Musings: 8 Negative Reactions To New Ideas And How To PrevailPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: blogexpert on November 27, 2022 7:24 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments