Every business needs repeatable processes to grow and thrive, but modern business processes need the right people to make them efficient and productive. In addition, today’s customers judge a company by perceived people relationships through social media, phone conversations, and sales experiences. The right people make productive processes, not the other way around.
Startup Professionals Musings: 8 Reasons Why Great People Make Processes RepeatablePosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 10 days ago
Made Hot by: steefen on February 2, 2022 1:32 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments